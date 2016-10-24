Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Lincolnview’s boys’ cross country team won its district meet, while the Van Wert and Crestview boys and Crestview girls’ team also qualified for regionals, as did individual qualifier Jerica Huebner of Van Wert.

The Lancer cross country teams competed in the Division III district tournament in Ottawa on Saturday. The Lincolnview boys’ team qualified for the regional tournament next week in Tiffin by winning the district title, 10 points ahead of Minster and Fairview. The Lancer boys also had three individuals qualify for the regional meet, as Karter Tow placed seventh overall (17:20), Austin Elick was eighth (17:22), and Alek Bowersock 19th (17:42). Rounding out the varsity scoring was Tracey West in 26th (18:05), Jacob Keysor 34th (18:15), Devon Bill 43rd (18:29), and Joe Sadowski 67th (18:59).

“The boys accomplished one of their season goals today and that was to win the district title,” said Lincolnview Coach Matt Langdon. “Now we prepare for next weekend and take our shot at qualifying for the state meet.

“All you really want when the season starts is to have a legitimate chance to qualify for the state meet, and these boys do,” Coach Langdon added. “So now we enjoy the week and look forward to running in the regional meet. It’s a great opportunity and the boys are excited for the chance at a return trip to state.”

The girls placed sixth in their district race, with the top five qualifying for the regional meet. It was the Lady Lancers’ best team race of the season.

The Lincolnview girls were led by Madeline Snyder in 23rd place (21:23). She was followed by Victoria Snyder in 28th place (21:45), Rylee Byrne 31st (21:53), Alena Looser 32nd (21:54), and Abbie Enyart 61st (23:49). Rounding out the varsity was Ryanne Ducheney, 83rd (25:16); and Miah Katalenas, 84th (25:26).

“The girls ran the race of the season today; unfortunately, we were in a race with a lot of competition and even our best effort was not quite enough,” said Coach Langdon. “I could not have been more proud of how hard these young ladies fought and believed in what they were trying to accomplish.

“They have worked so hard and have fought through so many setbacks and injuries this season,” he added. “Their passion for the sport allowed them to nearly pull off a huge upset (and) we hope to build from this race as we look to next season.”

The Van Wert High School boys’ cross country team will also be moving on to compete for a state championship meet berth next Saturday at the regional championships in Tiffin.

The Cougar boys qualified for regionals with their fourth place finish last Saturday at the Division II district championship meet in Ottawa. Cal Wolfrum led the Cougars with his fourth place individual finish, covering the 3.1 mile course in 16:27. Dylan Lautzenheiser continued his steady improvement, finishing as the team’s second man in 13th place (17:12). Thane Cowan (21st in 17:24), Cade Chiles (25th in 17:29), and Stephen Hamblett (28th in 17:32) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars.

Freshman Jerica Huebner will represent the Cougars on the girls’ side at next week’s regional championships after qualifying as an individual. Huebner punched her ticket to regionals with a 12th place finish at Saturday’s district race, crossing the line in 20:36.

The Van Wert girls’ squad finished in sixth place overall as the team wrapped up its season.

The Crestview varsity boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both qualified for regionals at the district meet in Ottawa on Saturday.

The Knight boys’ team raced in a tightly contested event to finish fifth out of 18 teams and advance as a team to the Tiffin regionals.

The team was paced by Wyatt Richardson, who finished 13th. He was followed by Dylan Sparks in 19th place and Caleb Bagley, who was 20th. All three runners earned All-District honors for their finishes.

Gabe Smith finished 39th and Collin Puckett was 51st to round out the scoring for the Knights.

The girls’ team used several personal record performances to beat two higher-seeded teams and advance as a team to the Tiffin regionals.

Ashley Bowen placed seventh in 19:37 and Ragen Harting was 12th in 20:09. With her finish, Harting moved up again on the all-time top 20 list at Crestview to the No. 6 spot. Both runners earned All-District honors for their finishes. Brooke Ripley raced to a 49th-place finish, with Lydia Saylor 60th and Lauren Schumm 61st to close out the Lady Knight scoring.

The Lincolnview and Crestview boys’ teams will race at 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Tiffin Regional, while the Crestview girls’ team races at 1:30 that afternoon.

The Van Wert boys’ team will toe the line next Saturday in Tiffin at 11:45 a.m. as it hopes to finish as one of the top four teams at the Division II regionals and move on to the state meet. Huebner will run in the Division II girls’ race at 2:15 p.m. in Tiffin.