The Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) will hold its final meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Trinity Friends Church.

Larry Lee, executive director of the Van Wert Convention & Visitors Bureau will present the program on interesting happenings around the county.

Once again it’s time for election of officers. Members should also have ideas on programs they would like to see next year. Invite a fellow retiree.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served at 9:45 that morning.