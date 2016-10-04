VW independent/submitted information

Dr. Kevin Laing of Van Wert was installed as president of the Ohio Dental Association on September 16 during the ODA’s 150th annual session in Columbus.

As president of the ODA, Laing will serve on the ODA’s Executive Committee overseeing the management of the association throughout the next year. He will continue efforts of past presidents to best serve the profession of dentistry and residents of Ohio through advocacy and legislative efforts and oral health public service programs.

Laing is a general dentist in private practice in Van Wert, earning earned his bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg College and his DDS from Loyola University.

Laing is a past president of the Northwestern Ohio Dental Society and has served on many ODA councils and committees, including as secretary of the ODA. He currently serves on the ODA Foundation Board of Trustees, Callahan Memorial Award Commission Fund Board of Trustees and the Leadership Development Committee. He is a member of the Pierre Fauchard Academy and the American College of Dentistry.

The Ohio Dental Association represents more than 5,000 member dentists, nearly 75 percent of the state’s licensed dentists. ODA member dentists provide more than $40 million in donated care and services annually, and they are bound by the highest ethical standards and have access to superior ongoing education, training and resources.