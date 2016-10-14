VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will be hosting a special Veterans Day celebration at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, November 10, in the high school gymnasium.

The district will be honoring veterans who are related to Lincolnview student body and staff.

“We are very proud of the men and women who are bravely serving or have served our country,” said teacher Stephanie Renner, who heads the committee that plans the Veterans Day event. “For this reason, we would like to honor our veterans by announcing their name, branch, and family member(s) with whom they are attending in our high school gymnasium.”

Lincolnview will also pay tribute to deceased veterans by reading their names in a special memorial portion of the program.

A small reception will be held for veterans and their Lancer family members after the program.

For more information, contact Renner at srenner@lincolnview.k12.oh.us or by calling 419.968.2214, extension 2217.