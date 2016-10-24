VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Theatre will present as its fall production “A Frightening Night of Comedy” at the Van Wert Civic Theatre.

This will be a fun, entertaining show that includes a comical one-act play, several funny skits, and two hilarious dance routines. The show will be hosted by Dylan Neate and Alana Williams, who are featured throughout the production as they provide comic banter and some crazy antics.

The one-act play is a comedy titled Good Night, Caroline by Conrad Seiler, which is about a husband and wife, played by Josh England and Frankie Carey, dealing with a burglar, played by Cameron McAbee, who is robbing their house. The husband, Alfred, is continuously annoyed by his nagging wife, Caroline, while their home is being robbed. The dialogue gets pretty crazy, with Caroline and her absurd, yet priceless, moments with both Alfred and the burglar.

There will also be some skits about trick or treating, a pumpkin fairy, and a mysterious UFO. Some junior high and elementary students will join the high school students as they present a final skit about a Halloween dance. Comedy will be abundant throughout the frightening night.

Cast and crew include Frankie Carey, Josh England, Lainie Jones, Cameron McAbee, Dylan Neate, Braxten Robey, Alana Williams, Ryanne DuCheney, Allison Berryman, Ashton Hilleary, Claira Rhoades, Kathy Tate, Storm Whitaker, Jack Snyder, Jayna Roberts, Connor Johnson, Ariel Pruden, Sami Sellers, Landon Moody, Zadria King, Miah Miller, Adalee Purk, Conner Baldauf, Kaden Hohman, Breck Evans, Jayce Schimmoeller, Dane Ebel, MaKayla Jackman, Jayden Welker, Corbin Evans, Maceyn Snyder, Keagan Farris, Summer Karbowiak, and Grace Sadowski.

The stage crew includes Lakin Clemons, Maddie Gorman, Thad Walker, Haley Pollock, Hunter Maunz, Derick Doner, and Anoryia King. Special guest performers include Lincolnview alumni Beth Evans and Taylor Hesseling.

Chad Kraner directs the show, assisted by Stacie Korte, with Kim Pollock as choreographer and Kinsey Miller as the set artist.

Performances are scheduled at the Civic Theatre on Friday, October 28; Sunday, October 30; Friday, November 4; and Saturday, November 5, with nightly shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students. To reserve tickets, call 419.968.2214, extension 3242, or email a ticket request to lincolnviewdrama@gmail.com.

For more information, visit Lincolnview Drama’s Facebook page or check out its website www.lincolnviewdrama.wordpress.com.