How to cope when it seems nothing is going right will be explored at Lifetree Café on Thursday, November 3, from 7-8 p.m.

The program, titled “Enough Already! When Bad Things Keep Happening,” includes a filmed interview with a woman who has experienced a string of disasters — and yet found a way to move forward. Over several years she has lost two children, a husband, and her house.

“I got a phone call in the middle of the afternoon at work saying my house was on fire,” the woman says. “I flew out of the office, not really believing what had happened. I got to our house and flames were coming out of the roof.”

During the program, participants will have an opportunity to discuss times they’ve faced misfortune in their own lives and how they managed it.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

