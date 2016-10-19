For the second year in a row LifeLinks Community School won the homecoming banner contest in the high school division. Thanks to the creativity of three senior girls Nailah Goines, Megan Slusser and Crystal Edwards the theme for the banner was “11 Players, 1 Heart Beat. ” Cougar cheerleaders were also given glow stick heart shaped bracelets to wear Homecoming night. Standing next to the banner are left to right, Megan Slusser, Crystal Edwards and Nailah Goines. (Photo submitted.)
As part of Homecoming Spirit Week, LifeLinks Community School baked and decorated football helmet shaped cookies for the team and coaches. Shown is Chance Mowery using his incredible artistic abilities to decorate each cookie with a red VW on a gray helmet. (Photo submitted.)
Students from the middle school and high school classes of LifeLinks Community School helped out at the Community Health Professionals salad buffet on September 22. The boys bused tables, assisted people with their trays, and refilled drinks. This was the first time LifeLinks has helped with this fundraiser and from all the good compliments about these boys’ work they’re sure to be asked to help again. Pictured left to right: Thomas Murphy, Jayden Michaels, and Justin Roberts. (Photo submitted.)