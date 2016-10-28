Submitted information

Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert (former Horace Mann School) is hosting a Family Fall Fun Festival for children, teens, and adults in the church’s front yard this Sunday, October 30, starting at 5 p.m.

Free popcorn, hot dogs and drinks will be served, plus amazing games, a hayride, crafts, and a Bouncy Castle. Everyone is invited and there is no charge for this event.

For more information, access the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/libertybaptistvanwertoh.