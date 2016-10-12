Van Wert Police

October 8, 10:46 p.m. — Sierra L. Klinger, 19, of rural Convoy, was charged with driving while consuming alcohol underage, as well as one count of underage consumption, and a citation of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

October 5, 3:45 p.m. — Adam C. Stripe, 39, of 520 S. Tyler St., was arrested on a warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

October 3, 7:17 p.m. — Daniel F. Bacso, 60, of 1211 Sunrise Court, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), and driving without a valid operator’s license following a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Main Street.

October 4, 6:53 p.m. — Donald L. Brown, 52, of 479 Neel Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly being highly intoxicated while in public in the 900 block of South Shannon Street.

October 4, 4:21 p.m. — Someone reportedly attempted to use a fraudulent information at a local bank.

October 4, 2:14 a.m. — Corbin M. Mobley, 28, of Ohio City, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fox Road.

October 3, 11:55 p.m. — Darin L. Hofacker Jr.., 19, of 1026 Pratt St., was cited for underage consumption, and Britney L. Kline, 21, of 509 N. Race St., was cited for providing alcohol for underage consumption, following an incident at the North Race Street address.

September 30, 9:33 p.m. — William E. Tracy, 52, of Delphos, was charged with OVI, an open container violation, as well as obstructing official business as a result of a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Wayne Street.

October 2, 4:14 a.m. — Robert E. Aldrich Jr., 64, of 415 S. Jefferson St., Apt. A, was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at his residence.

October 1, 8:35 p.m. — Nathan M. Braun, 34, of 326 S. Walnut St., was arrested on a warrant for probation violation issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Delphos Police

No new reports.