VW independent/submitted information

DEFIANCE — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) hosted a discussion Thursday in Defiance about the Internet of Things (IoT) and its impact on agriculture. The Internet of Things is the connection of physical devices, vehicles, buildings, and other items that are embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity. IoT enables these objects to collect and exchange data, increasing efficiency and effectiveness of operations.

“The Internet of Things has the potential to be a game-changer for a number of industries, and agriculture is one that can reap the benefits,” said Latta. “Hearing from farmers about how they are currently using IoT, and the challenges they face in implementing it, is very helpful as we pursue policies that will help this technology grow.

“Whether it’s making it easier to maintain equipment, improving planting and harvesting efficiency, or growing crop yields, IoT can be very helpful to the agricultural community,” Latta added.

Much of the discussion focused around the current implementation of the IoT for grain management, GPS for driving farm machinery, and the ability to regulate and control temperature in storage facilities. Cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data was also addressed.

One study estimates that IoT will have a potential economic impact between $4 trillion and $11 trillion by 2025. Latta currently serves as co-chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Bipartisan Internet of Things Working Group.