Submitted information

DEFIANCE — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) and Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost discussed the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with local stakeholders on Thursday in Defiance.

The meeting covered the recent audit conducted by Auditor Yost’s office regarding structural weaknesses of SNAP. Administrators, investigators, and educators affiliated with the SNAP program also participated.

“Preserving the integrity of the SNAP program is important so that taxpayers know that their money is not being abused, and those truly in need can access the program,” said Latta. “The audit performed by the Auditor’s office has shined a light on potential issues with the application of the program, and today’s discussion was insightful. As Congress begins to prepare the next Farm Bill, it is vital to hear from those on the ground about ways to improve the program.”

“SNAP provides vital assistance to many in Ohio, and it’s important to protect the tax dollars that feed our hungry,” Yost said. “We appreciate Congressman Latta hosting this meeting to bring together local leaders for an open discussion to gather input about the challenges facing the program and ideas to improve the integrity and accountability of the system.”