Hunter Maunz won the Second Place Youth Black and White Photography category as well as a cash prize and Skyler Friemoth won the Edwin Temple Memorial Award for Photography as well as a cash prize in the Wassenberg Art Center’s 39th Annual October Photography Exhibit. (Photo submitted.)
Fifth graders at Lincolnview Elementary recently learned more about the scientific method by designing and conducting investigations with paper airplanes. Each group formed their own testable hypothesis and later shared their results with their classmates. (Photo submitted.)
The character trait for October was “honesty”. The following students were selected as Students of the Month based on that character: 9 – Kegan Dougal; 10 – Brayden Langdon; 11 – Keegan Cowan; and 12 – Macala Ashbaugh. (Photo submitted.)