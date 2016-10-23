Kristie R. Cummings, 36, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born November 23, 1979, in Van Wert, the daughter of Steve and Janet (Buehler) Alspaugh, who both survive in Van Wert. She married David D. Cummings, who also survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three children, Kendall, Kyleigh, and Decklan Cummings, all at home; and a sister, Kelly Hubble of Van Wert. She was also survived by a maternal grandmother, Katherine Buehler Stevely of Wapakoneta; a nephew, Asher Hubble; a niece, Gracen Hubble; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kristie was a registered nurse with Select Specialty Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She had also worked at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, and the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was a 1998 graduate of Van Wert High School and received her LPN certification from Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne, before graduating with honors as a registered nurse from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.