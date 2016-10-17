Van Wert independent sports

HICKSVILLE — The Crestview volleyball team won its final match of the season against Hicksville in four games on Saturday. Game scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, and 25-23.

The Lady Knights finish the regular season with an overall record of 11-11 and are 4-4 in the Northwest Conference.

The Crestview junior varsity team lost in three games, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-27. The JVs finish with an overall record of 12-7 and is 5-2 in the NWC.

The Knights will begin tournament action at 6 p.m. Tuesday as they host the Wayne Trace Raiders.

Leading the way for Crestview against Hicksville were the following:

Serving – Abby Bagley, 19/19 with two aces; Lexi Gregory, 19/20 with two aces; Syd Bowen, 16/18 with two aces; Katie McClure, 15/16 with one ace; Maddie Lamb, 12/12 with one ace; and Lyvia Black, 9/10 with two aces.

Hitting – Ally McCoy 14 kills; McClure, 14 kills; Gregory, five kills; Bagley, five kills.

Setting – Bagley, 22 assists; Lamb, 12 assists.

Serve receive – Black, 22/26, McClure, 21/22; Bowen, 19/19; and Gregory, 15/15.

Digs – Black, 17 digs; McClure, 17 digs; Gregory, 14 digs.

Blocks – McCoy, nine blocks; Ashley Dealey, five blocks; Bagley, four blocks.