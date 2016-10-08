DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

CONVOY — After a couple of frustrating 1-point losses, the Crestview Knights took out that frustration on Allen East, dominating the Mustangs both offensively and defensively in a 40-9 win Friday in a Northwest Conference game played at Crestview.

The Knights compiled 367 yards of total offense, while limiting Allen East to just 96 offensive yards, including 54 yards on the ground.

Crestview quarterback Drew Kline ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more during the game. Kline carried the ball 12 times for 99 yards, while Trevor Gibson added 82 yards and a TD on 18 carries. Kline threw for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 6-of-10 passing. In comparison, Mustang quarterback Spencer Miller was just 1 of 11 passing for 42 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

The Knights scored first on a 2-yard run by Kline. The PAT failed and it was 6-0, Crestview with 5:14 left on the first-quarter clock.

Crestview made it 13-0 when Kline found Wade Sheets for a 21-yard TD with 8:43 remaining in the second quarter. Dylan Hicks split the uprights on the point-after.

The Mustangs scored their only touchdown of the night with 6:17 remaining in the first half when Caleb Smelcer ran the ball in from the Crestview 3-yard line. The PAT was not good and it was 13-6, Knights.

Crestview scored two more times, though, in the first half to lead, 25-6, as the Knights went into the locker room at the half. Kline threw a 77-yard TD to Braden Van Cleave at the 4:46 mark, and hit Sheets again on a 16-yard scoring strike with just seven seconds left in the half. Neither conversion attempt was good.

Both teams had safeties in the second half. Allen East got a safety with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter to trail 25-9, while the Knights’ safety came with 5:02 remaining in the game when Korbin Hartman fell on the ball in the Mustang end zone.

Gibson scored at the 1:52 mark of the third quarter when he bulled the ball into the end zone from the Mustang 1-yard line, while Kline legged it 14 yards for a Crestview score with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Sheets caught two passes in the game for 37 yards and two touchdowns, while Van Cleave hauled in just one pass: the 77-yard touchdown pass.