By Danny Pawlick

The football game against Bluffton last Friday night was senior night; a night to recognize the seniors in marching band, cheer, and football. That night was not only to acknowledge the seniors, but it was also another victory for the Knights with a 41 to 21 win over the Pirates. “Being a senior is really stressful, but I’m really excited for senior night because it’s the first time we get acknowledged as seniors,” said senior band member Kalissa Leal. When asked what she would miss, Leal said, “Friendships, music, and marching.” Leal plans on studying contemporary Christian music, possibly in Oklahoma, but is unsure as to which college she will be attending.

Art class is currently working on self-portraits. Junior Rosa Muller Gutoff said that she likes to draw or paint just about everything, but especially people. “I like art,” said Muller Gutoff. So far there have only been two projects. Both of the projects were self-portraits.

This Saturday Knight Vision and jazz band will travel to Bellmont for a clinic where judges will critique them and provide information on how to prepare themselves for competitions later in the year. There are about 40 people in Knight Vision this year, and 12 in the jazz band. Senior Knight Vision member Ethan Waddles said that there a lot of freshmen. “It will be a good show this year,” said Waddles.