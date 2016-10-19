Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The No. 8-seeded Crestview varsity volleyball team won its first match of the sectional tournament, beating the No. 9 seed Wayne Trace Raiders in three straight games, 27-25, 25-13, and 25-15. The Lady Knights will now advance to take on the No. 1-seeded New Bremen Cardinals on their home court.

Leading the way for Crestview were the following:

Serving – Abby Bagley, 19/20 with two aces; Katie McClure, 15/15 with two aces; Lyvia Black, 12/12 with two aces; Syd Bowen, 11/11; Lexi Gregory, 11/12.

Hitting – Ally McCoy, nine kills; Gregory, nine kills; McClure, seven kills; Avery McCoy, six kills; Ashley Dealey, four kills.

Setting – Bagley, 20 assists; Maddy Lamb, 11 assists.

Serve receive – McClure, 15/16; Black and Gregory, 14/14 each.

Digs – Gregory, 13; Black, 11; and McClure, nine.

Blocks – Ally McCoy, six; Bagley, three.