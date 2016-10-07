Van Wert independent sports

HARROD — The Crestview varsity volleyball team defeated Allen East in straight games, 25-19, 25-12, and 28-26, in a Northwest Conference match played at Allen East.

Crestview is now 8-10 overall and 3-4 in league play. The Knights will return to action next Tuesday as the Lady Knights host Bluffton in their final conference match of the season, as well as honoring the team’s seniors.

Leading the way for Crestview were the following:

Serving – Katie McClure, 23/23 with an ace; Abby Bagley, 15/15 with an ace; Syd Bowen, 13/13 with an ace; Lexi Gregory, 11/11 with three aces.

Hitting – Ally McCoy, nine kills; McClure, seven kills; Gregory, five kills; Ashley Dealey, four kills.

Setting – Maddy Lamb, 12 assists; Bagley, 13 assists.

Serve receive – Bowen, Gregory, and McClure led the Knights.

Digs – Bagley, nine digs; Lyvia Black and Gregory, six digs each.

Blocks – McCoy, seven blocks; Maci Baker and Gregory, six blocks each.

The Crestview junior varsity team were defeated in three games, 18-25, 25-20, and 23-25. The Knight JVs are now 10-6 overall and 5-2 in the NWC.