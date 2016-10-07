Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER — The Crestview cross country teams competed in the Coldwater Lions Club Invitational on Thursday evening.

The girls recorded a 12th place team finish. They were paced by Ashley Bowen, who placed fifth overall. Other scoring runners for the Lady Knights were Ragen Harting, Brooke Ripley, Elizabeth Mitchener, and Lauren Schumm.

The boys team finished sixth out of 19 teams. Wyatt Richardson was the first Knight to cross the finish line in 14th place. He was followed by teammates Caleb Bagley, Gabe Smith, Dylan Sparks, and Jace Vining.

The teams will race in the Northwest Conference championship meet next Saturday at Columbus Grove.