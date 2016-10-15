Karen L. Mengerink of Van Wert passed away at 10:03 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born July 18, 1952, in Van Wert, the daughter of Lucille F. (Grant) Muntzinger, who survives in Van Wert, and Robert W. Muntzinger, who preceded her in death. On October 2, 1971, she married Kenneth E. Mengerink, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Kenn E. (Denise) Mengerink of Orient and Krista L. Mengerink of Grove City; a brother, Kurt R. (Nancy) Muntzinger of Van Wert; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: YMCA of Van Wert County Aquatics Program or the Van Wert County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

