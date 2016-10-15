John R. Fulk, 79, of Ohio City, passed away at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2016, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born September 10, 1937, in Oak Hill, the son of Carl and Mildred (Craft) Fulk, who both preceded him in death. On January 20, 1984, he married Linda (Ryan) Fulk, who survives in Ohio City.

Other survivors include five children, Lorie (Steven) Myers of Lancaster, South Carolina, John Ray Fulk of Lima, Timothy Robert (Rebecca) Fulk of Paulding, Michael Larry (Barbara) Fulk of Van Wert, and Carrie (Josh) Deamicis of Ohio City; a brother, Arnold (Linda) Fulk of Cecil; two sisters, Ruby Woods and Brenda (Lewis) Belcher, both of Oak Hill; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Four brothers, Roger, Mickey, Wendell, and Tom Fulk, and a sister, Roberta Fulk, also preceded him in death.

John retired from Lafarge Corporation in Paulding. He enjoyed wood carving, throwing horseshoes, playing cornhole, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Convoy United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Melissa Steinecker officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.