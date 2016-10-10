Joan F. Sterrett, 76, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born October 19, 1939, in Van Wert, the daughter of Farley C. and Rhea (Piper) Sterrett, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a brother, Gary Sterrett of Florissant, Missouri; one sister, Yvonne Hill of Fairfield; a brother-in-law, James Brian of Sidney; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, John and Robert Sterrett; a sister, Sandra Brian; and a great-nephew, Jacob Brian, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, at Jennings Road Church of Christ in Van Wert, with Pastor David Ray officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Jennings Road Church of Christ.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.