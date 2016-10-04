From the title of my column this week, one might think it’s been a little hectic at our performing arts center lately. Although we do stay busy most of the time, the real zoo comes this Saturday when Jungle Jack Hanna brings all his adorable critters with him from the Columbus Zoo. The actual show begins at 3 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

This is a show that will delight and amaze all those attending with the wonder of God’s wild kingdom. Jack Hanna has become the most well-known and sought after zoo keeper in the country. He can be seen on national TV commercials and late night talk shows as well as stages throughout the U.S.

Now, director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo, Jungle Jack, as he is affectionately known, takes animals all over the country and shares them with audience members who would never have the opportunity to experience them up close and personal. Jack has become, quite possibly, the spokesperson for animals everywhere.

In his show, Hanna will not only demonstrate live animals, but will also show video of rare animals even the zoos don’t get the opportunity to showcase to the public. His experiences are amazing! You will love hearing stories told first-hand about Jack’s travels to the most remote areas of the world to experience and video tape animals you will never see.

A bonus for ticket buyers this time around (Jack was here in 2014) is the brilliant new video playing system recently installed in the Van Wert County Foundation Saltzgaber Music Hall. Thanks to some cherished contributors, we now have a video system that will nearly make the animals come to life right there in the Niswonger. I think you will notice a big difference in the quality of the projection on the screen.

Although adults will enjoy the show, we know that kids especially love animals. And we have enhanced the whole Jungle Jack Hanna Show experience with pre-show events in the Van Wert Federal Grand Lobby. The Atomic Sharks will be performing silly kid’s songs with their ukuleles in the lobby starting at 2 p.m. Coloring and other fun activities will also be available for kids to enjoy. Adults can enter the Music Hall at 2:30 p.m., while the children enjoy a fun time leading up to the show. All seats are reserved, so enjoy whatever you like, whenever you like.

Another bonus we are offering ticket buyers to Jack Hanna is the opportunity to buy tickets for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! This wonderful kid’s show will be at the Niswonger for two shows on Saturday, February 25. Tickets to the public are scheduled to be released November 23. If you attend Jungle Jack’s show this Saturday, you will be offered the opportunity to get an early buy on Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. So get the early start on tickets and enjoy the choice of the best seats in the house for this wildly popular PBS Kid’s show.

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live, sponsored nationally by Nationwide Insurance, is actually brought to us at the Niswonger by our friends at Belna Petroleum, along with supporting sponsors Betsy’s Boutique Shop in Rockford and Dr. Jon T. Romer, OD, in Celina. The fun you enjoy with the Atomic Sharks will be sponsored by Dr. Tom Wilkin’s Animal Clinic of Van Wert. We thank all of these sponsors for bringing Jungle Jack back to the PAC!

There may be tickets still available at the door Saturday. So come on out and enjoy an afternoon of wonder and amazement as Jack Hanna takes us into the wild once again in Van Wert. Tickets begin at just $15!

And don’t forget, Messiah rehearsals begin Saturday, November 5, from 3-5 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Spread the word!

FINÉ.