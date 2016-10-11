The call came in at 1 p.m. Monday to have the Van Wert County Red Cross disaster vehicle deploy to the East Coast to assist in relief efforts for Hurricane Mathew. Operating the Red Cross disaster vehicle will be Rodney Knauss (shown above with the disaster vehicle). Knauss is headed to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he will use the vehicle to assess damage and help families receive assistance. The term of the deployment is undetermined at this time. The local Red Cross chapter thanks Eaton and Braun for designing the vehicle to be able to help families in need. Local Red Cross staff wish Knauss well on his deployment and a safe trip home. (Red Cross photo)