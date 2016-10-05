By Rex Dolby

With all the rain we’ve been getting lately, it seems that some comments about photographing water in its various forms might be in order.

Starting first with the liquid state, those scenes ranging from quiet, reflective bodies such as puddles and ponds, to the raging motion that may be found in sea waves and thunderous waterfalls come to mind. In contrast to that, there’s the single drop of water in the form of dew on the tip of a leaf to the violent rainstorm that drops so much water that it can’t be absorbed or run off quickly enough. Yet another photo opportunity will arise when the sun breaks through the clouds while it is still raining to create a rainbow or possibly a double rainbow. Each circumstance may provide just that instant in time for you to capture an award-producing image.

Think now about the solid state, which will be coming all too soon. With a macro lens and a dark background, the study of the patterns of individual snowflakes may be of as much interest as frost-covered trees or the shapes and shadows of large snowdrifts. Other photographic opportunities will occur when icicles form, waterfalls become frozen, and sculptures are formed as waves crashing onto the shore have their wind-driven spray deposited on trees and buildings along the shore.

The third state of water is vapor. Fog, vapor rising from a mountain valley, dramatic clouds, or steam billowing from a factory are all examples that, when combined with the sun’s rays, may give you just the right conditions for a great shot.

No matter what form of water you are interested in photographing, planning ahead for what you will wear, protection for your gear, and parking where your vehicle is not a traffic hazard nor is likely to become stuck will all enhance your next photographic adventure. As the Scouts say, “Be prepared!”