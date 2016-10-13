Generous donations collected at the CHP Hospice dinner/auction in April allowed the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center’s Noah’s Ark Fund to purchase items to benefit hospice patients and families during their stay at the center. Tisha Fast and Tonia Verville (above), members of the Noah’s Ark Fund Committee, are shown with some of the materials purchased through the fund, including rollaway beds, fans, video monitors, games, toys, and bird feeders intended to make patients and visitors feel more at home. The fund was established in memory of Noah Martin, a 14-month-old child who received care at the hospice center shortly after it opened in 2009. Supported entirely through donations, its goal is to make available comfort measures not typically covered in hospice care. The Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center provides personalized, around-the-clock care focused on comfort at the end-of-life. (CHP photo)