Herbert “Ray” Lautzenheiser, 87, of Middle Point, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born March 4, 1929, in Adams County, Indiana, the son of George Clint and Effie (Cook) Lautzenheiser, who both preceded him in death. On March 11, 1951, he married Beatrice “Becky” (Thatcher) Lautzenheiser, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Alan (Belinda Miller) Lautzenheiser of Van Wert; two brothers, Phil (Judy) Lautzenheiser of Van Wert and Marlin (Rose) Lautzenheiser of Cridersville; three sisters-in-law, Sharon Lautzenheiser of Van Wert, Betty Lautzenheiser, and Bonnie Lautzenheiser, two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Four brothers, George, Jerald, Dean, and Kenneth Lautzenheiser; and one sister (at birth) also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Stand for Truth Ministry or Calvary Evangelical Church.

