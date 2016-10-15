VW independent/submitted information

On Tuesday, October 12, the Buckeye Insurance Professionals (BIP), a chapter of the International Association of Insurance Professionals (IAIP) hosted speakers from the Van Wert County Humane Shelter.

Pete Weir and Brenda Hofmann talked about future plans and goals for the organization, including this month’s National Feral Cat Day being held today.

A donation drive was also held at Central Insurance Companies for items needed by the shelter. Items ranging from toys and food, to cleaning and office supplies, were received for the shelter.

IAIP is a professional association open to individuals in the insurance and risk management industries. IAIP is best known for providing insurance education, skill enhancement, and leadership development to its members.

Buckeye Insurance Professionals meet at Central Insurance Companies on the second Tuesday of the month during the months of September through May, at noon. For more information on IAIP or Buckeye Insurance Professionals, contact Deidra Gunderman at 419.238.5551 extension 2304 or through Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BuckeyeInsuranceProfessionals.