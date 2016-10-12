The Good Earth Health Food Shoppe in Van Wert celebrated 40 years of business, partnering with Community Health Professionals-Hospice on a 5K/10K run-walk on August 27 to benefit the local hospice agency’s patient care fund. On Tuesday, Deb Ford, owner of the Good Earth, presented the event’s proceeds to Kim Mason, CHP volunteer coordinator. The 5K/10K drew around 160 participants and included a celebration with food and music following the run. As a community-based, non-profit organization, CHP works with local families regardless of financial situation. Its patient care fund helps to offset costs in cases where Medicare or insurance doesn’t cover all the charges incurred for hospice services. (photo submitted)