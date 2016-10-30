George M. Pierce, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:47 a.m. Sunday, October 30, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born December 15, 1926, in Dixon, the son of George W. and Zelda M. (Wise) Pierce, who both preceded him in death. He married Lola Maye (Frey) Pierce, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Cindy) Pierce of Quincy, Michigan, and Mark K. (Dawn) Pierce of Van Wert; a sister, Georgia (Elzie) Fry of Van Wert; three grandchildren, A. Shane (Jessica) Pierce, Austin E. Pierce, and Josie Maye Pierce; two stepgrandchildren, Matt Cox and Michael Cox; five great-grandchildren, Cailey N. Pierce, Tiffany A. Pierce, Levi Storm Pierce, and Jaden and Wesley Wagner; and three great-great-grandchildren, Jerzie Gamble, Ayla Praul, and Lilley Maye Gamble.

Two sisters, Esther F. Van Wermer and Ireta Pierce, also preceded him in death.

George was retired from Continental Can Company in Van Wert after 40 years of service and also owned Pierce Electric for 18 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II, and a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert. He also was a life member of Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert, a past master of Van Wert Masonic Lodge and a 32nd degree Mason, and was an avid golfer.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.