Gary D. DeCamp, 73, of Grover Hill, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born February 13, 1943, in Van Wert, the son of Joseph Andrew and Vera Joyce (Yearling) DeCamp, who both preceded him in death. He married Marie I. (Yoh) DeCamp, who also predeceased him.

Survivors include three children, Bruce (Christine) DeCamp of Sacramento, California, and Teresa (Richard) VonDrake and Stephanie (Tim) Nubert of Mentor; a sister, Mary (Moe) Herman of Edgerton; and seven grandchildren, Andy, David, Erin, Faith, Eric, Amanda, and Kelli.

A 1961 Grover Hill High School graduate, Gary worked for many years in the data communications industry before joining Sears as a regional maintenance technician, from which he retired in 2009.

Gary enjoyed reading and science fiction movies, but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Eileen Kochensparger officiating. Burial will be in Mohr Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 27, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.