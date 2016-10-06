VW independent/submitted information

There are significant changes to the FAFSA process beginning this year, according to the Van Wert High School Student Services Office. The FAFSA application used to open beginning January 1, but this year that window opened October 1:

Families will use 2015 tax returns when filing the FAFSA (for enrollment for Fall 2017).

Deadlines for FAFSA will be as early as December 1.

Parents and students will have FAFSA IDs (not a pin number).

The Student Services office was informed that award letters and financial aid packages will be distributed as early as December. As such, monies will be granted to those who are eligible and who complete the FAFSA in a timely manner. In short, if families wait to file as in the past, the funds may already be distributed.

These are significant changes to the process, and the concern by many (including higher education institutions) is how to get this information to those already enrolled in college.

In response to these changes, financial aid night for Van Wert County families has been moved to Wednesday, October 12, from 6:30-8 p.m., in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio in Van Wert.

Parents and seniors should also feel free to contact financial aid offices at the various colleges and universities.