Trinity Friends Church’s Fall Revival Services start Sunday, November 13 and runs through Wednesday, November 16. The Rev. David Butts will be the speaker in both Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and the evening service at 7 p.m. Childcare will be provided.

Butts is a popular conference speaker both nationally and internationally. He serves on several Boards of Directors and committees focused on prayer, revival and evangelism. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lincoln Christian College (1975), and Bachelors (1978) and Masters (1982) from Indiana State University. In 2014 he received the Doctor of Philosophy in Theology (PhD) from Atlantic Coast Theological Seminary. From 1974-1992, he served in various pastoral roles in local churches. In 1993 he and his wife, Kim, launched Harvest Prayer Ministries.

Besides writing numerous magazine articles on prayer and missions for various publications, Butts is the author of When God Shows Up, Desperate for Change, The Devil Goes to Church, Prayer and the End of Days, Asleep in the Land of Nod, Revolution on Our Knees and Pray Like the King, which he and his wife co-authored.

The public is invited to attend this special event at Trinity Friends Church, which is located at 605 N. Franklin St.