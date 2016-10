Print for later

Tweet about it

Ethel Winters, 97, of Delphos, passed away Friday, October 21, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Complete arrangements are pending.