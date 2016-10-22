Ethel Winters, 97, of Delphos, passed away Friday, October 21, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born May 3, 1919, in Haviland, the daughter of the Rev. Jacob and Agnes (Stahl) Eddes, who both preceded her in death. On June 2, 1937, she married Leonard Winters, who died November 30, 1997.

Survivors include two sons, David (Sharon) Winters of Michigan and John (Peggi) Winters of Florida; three sisters, Ruth Ford of Sherwood, Judy (Edward) Fry of Continental, and Doris (Dale) Albright of Bluffton; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, Carl, Floyd, and Paul Eddes, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Disabled American Veterans.

