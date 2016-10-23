Elizabeth “Betty” Houser, 91, of Allendale, New Jersey, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2016, following complications of stroke.

Betty was born February 7, 1925, in Monessen, Pennsylvania, to Mary Brithinee and Andrew Lucas, who both preceded her in death. On May 5, 1948, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, she married Gus A. Houser, who preceded her in death.

Betty grew up in the Mon-Valley area and returned to live there late in her life. She attended Douglas Business College in Monessen. Following her marriage and birth of her first daughter, the young couple moved to Ohio with work outside of the steel industry. During her life, Betty lived and worked in several Ohio towns, including Cleveland, Toledo, and Van Wert. She worked at Dairy Pak in Cleveland. In Van Wert, she was an active member of the Newcomer’s Club, managed the Van Wert County Hospital Thrift Shop, and enjoyed playing in their pinochle group. She was an avid reader and loved to visit the Toledo Museum of Art.

Following the sudden death of her husband Gus, in 1977, she moved to North Canton to live near her daughter, Andrea. She worked for Seiple Lithograph in Canton while living in the Akron-Canton area. Soon after becoming a grandmother in 1985 she moved to San Leandro, California, to assist in the care of her growing family. She moved again to Attleboro, Massachusetts, and Cordova, Tennessee, to continue giving loving family support for her three grandchildren.

When her family moved to New Jersey in 1998, she returned to the Mon-Valley area and became a resident of Donora Towers. With declining health, she was moved to live near her daughter in New Jersey. She was a resident of the Allendale Community for Senior Living since 2012. Her grandchildren have continued to visit and provide loving support for her.

Betty is survived by a sister, Martha Fuoco of Orange City, Florida; her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Jim Hutchinson of Cardiff, California; daughter and son-in-law Diane and Dennis Stripe of Mahwah, New Jersey; her grandchildren, Julia Stripe Jaffe and husband Steve of Hoboken, New Jersey, Thomas Stripe of Cleveland, and Greg Stripe of Hoboken; and her great-granddaughter, Ava Noel Jaffe.

In addition to her husband, a sister, Doris Rolison (2012), also preceded her in death.

The family will host a celebration of life service in Pennsylvania at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monessen Public Library. Arrangements are being handled by the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, New Jersey.

Tributes, memories, and condolences may be shared at vanemburghsneider.com.