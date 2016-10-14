VW independent/submitted information

Eaton Corporation is sponsoring a bag bingo to be held at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert, and it’s for a good cause.

The Saturday, November 5, event will benefit the United Way of Van Wert County, which is fundraising for the 2016-2017 campaign, “I Am United Way”. The United Way funds 26 agencies providing support and services to Van Wert County.

The bag bingo event will feature door prizes, 50/50 drawings, food, and beverages.

Tickets cost $15 if they are purchased in advance and $20 if they are purchased at the door. Admission includes 20 games of bingo and a door prize entry. Those attending must present a ticket to play and must be 18 years old to attend.

Purchase advance tickets at the United Way of Van Wert County office, 1151 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Before October 28, area residents can mail requests to Eaton Corporation, c/o United Way Committee, 1225 W. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891. Be sure to include a name, address, phone number, and number of tickets requesting. The Eaton United Way Committee will mail tickets to purchasers.

Advance tickets can be purchased with cash or by check. Checks should be made payable to United Way of Van Wert County.

Questions can be directed to unitedway109@gmail.com or by calling 419.238.6689.