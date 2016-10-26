Submitted information

Eaton Corporation, the United Way of Van Wert County’s 2016 Pacesetter, recently completed its campaign.

Eaton has a long and proud history of community service with its collective willingness to help its neighbors through both financial support and volunteerism.

Eaton’s support of United Way dates back 100 years — nearly to the founding of the company — and today the employee giving program clearly demonstrates the philosophy of “Doing Business Right”. Eaton is a leader in community involvement, but it’s the countless individual acts of its employees that drive that leadership.

The employees of the Van Wert plant have demonstrated their support of United Way through individual donations and various fund raisers within the facility that include raffles, food events, and bake sales.

Eaton raised approximately $50,000, comprised of employee giving and corporate match. A bag bingo fundraiser benefiting the United Way is in the works, and will be held Saturday, November 5, at the Van Wert Council on Aging, with early bird bingo starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the United Way office.

Eaton encourages other Van Wert businesses to join in the support of the United Way 2016 campaign.