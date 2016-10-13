VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections announces that early voting for the November 8 General Election began in its office at 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 12.

The only place to vote early is at the Board of Elections office, 120 E. Main St. (across the street from the Courthouse).

Hours throughout the voting period will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., from now through October 21; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., October 24 through October 28; and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. October 31 through November 4.

Saturday hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on October 29 and November 5, while Sunday hours are 11-5 p.m. on October 30 and November 6.

Early voting will end at 2 p.m. Monday, November 7.

Any questions regarding voting may be answered by contacting the Board of Elections office at 419.238.4192.