Denise A. Motycka, 62, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born November 3, 1953, in Lima, the daughter of Floyd Collins, who preceded her in death, and Lois (Schaffer) Collins, who survives with her husband and Denise’s stepfather, Emmett Croson, in Englewood, Florida. On August 31, 1971, she married Albert L. Motycka, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Aaron (Natasha) Collins and Trent (Carole) Motycka, both of Van Wert; a brother, Keith (Sheila) Collins of Van Wert; one sister, Lori (John) Mann of Jackson Center; a sister-in-law, Lyn Collins of Van Wert; and seven grandchildren, Jon Lisa, Joseph Lisa, Nick Motycka, Drew Motycka, Zen Collins, Logan Collins, and Trentin Ringwald.

A brother, David Collins, also preceded her in death.

Denise retired from Thomas Edison School as an aide. She has also worked at Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert and the former Lincolnway Home near Middle Point, and had also served as a caregiver to others for many years.

First and foremost, Denise loved her grandchildren and they were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed spending time at the lake, bowling, gambling, antiquing, and helping others.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, October 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

