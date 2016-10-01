The Van Wert area responded during the 2016 United Way “Day of Caring” on Friday. Above, Lt. Josh Morales (background) of the local Salvation Army unit, is shown with some of the food items donated during this year’s event. Lt. Morales said he was particularly pleased because donors did a great job of filling a list of items specifically sought by the Salvation Army during this year’s drive. Below, Red Cross volunteers work with blood donors during the Day of Caring blood drive. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent