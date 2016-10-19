The Isaac Van Wart Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held their October 3 meeting at the Van Wert Elks Lodge at 6 p.m. Eleven members and seven guests attended. Members will bring items to the November meeting for the Veterans Home in Sandusky. These items will be given to the Elks Lodge to be included with their donations.

Speakers for the evening were Gerald Manken and Larry Schaufelberger who spoke on The Great Depression and its effects on Van Wert County residents. The next meeting will be November 7, at the Elks Lodge. Honor Flight Guardian Aleta Weiss will be the speaker.