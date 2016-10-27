Submitted information

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

October has been an entertaining ride at the NPAC, leaving fans of all ages looking forward to what’s in store. Well, the wait is over for “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”.

Daniel and his friends will transport the audience to the “Neighborhood of Make-Believe” on Saturday, February 25, 2017, with two kid-friendly showtimes of pure Tiger-ific Fun at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry has been presenting family shows at the Niswonger for the past five seasons and is pleased to bring this very popular PBS Kids show to northwest Ohio.

The legacy of the beloved “Mister Rogers” lives on with the hit television series, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”. Kids and parents alike rave about the lively show that is produced by The Fred Rogers Company and airs daily on PBS Kids.

Now, Daniel and all of his friends are hopping aboard the trolley to delight live audiences with “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!” Donning his iconic red sweater, Daniel takes the audience on an interactive musical adventure as he and his friends explore the vibrant world of their much-loved Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences. This live theatrical production is filled with singing, dancing, laughter, and “grr-ific” surprises that will warm the hearts of multiple generations.

This event is made complete with the generous support of the 2016-2017 Season Sponsors: Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, StateWide Ford-Lincoln, and Chuck and Karen Koch.

Tickets for “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!” are now available and can be purchased online at www.npacvw.org or through the Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m. at the NPAC Box Office: 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.