VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview High School Class of 1971 recently celebrated its 45-year class reunion on Friday and Saturday, October 7-8.

The weekend started Friday evening with a tour of the Crestview High School given by Principal Mike Biro. Following the tour, a chicken barbeque dinner was provided by the Crestview Education Association. The classmates then enjoyed a victorious Crestview football game, with the Friday evening festivities ending at the Tavern in Convoy.

On Saturday, the group met at the Black Angus Steakhouse in Van Wert, where class members conducted a candle lighting vigil in memory of departed classmates. Donations were then collected to purchase a memorial park bench to be placed at the Crestview Athletic Complex. Following a buffet dinner, the evening was made complete for all those in attendance by socialization and the sharing of memories.