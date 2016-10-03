Van Wert independent/submitted information

Cutting and other forms of self-mutilation will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Thursday, October 13, from 7-8 p.m.

The program, “Cutting: The Epidemic of Self-Mutilation,” features filmed interviews with two individuals who committed acts of self-harm, including cutting and burning.

“After a while it became a medicine for me,” says one of the individuals, who describes cutting herself regularly for a period of two years. “Whenever I wasn’t comprehending something completely, or whenever I was in a daze from depression, I would cut, and it would give me the medicine I needed.”

During the program, participants will have an opportunity to discuss emotional wounds they’ve experienced in their own lives and how they’ve responded to them.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for October 20: “Redeemed: A real-life Cinderella story.”