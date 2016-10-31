Print for later

Tweet about it

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The Crestview Knights will head to Seneca County Saturday to open the 2016 high school playoffs.

The Knights (7-3) will take on the Tiffin Calvert Senecas (6-3) in the Division VII, Region 26, quarterfinals at Frost-Kalnow. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m.

The winner will advance to the Region 26 semifinals, and will play Lucas or Arlington.

Crestview is one of four Northwest Conference schools to qualify for the postseason.

Delphos Jefferson will host Summit Country Day, Spencerville will host St. Henry, and Ada will entertain Fort Recovery.

Three Western Buckeye League schools are also in the playoffs.

St. Marys Memorial will host Belmont, Wapakoneta will host Trotwood-Madison, and Ottawa-Glandorf will host Bellevue.

Three Green Meadows Conference schools are in the playoffs as well.

Hicksville will host Leipsic, Ayersville will host Seneca East, and Tinora will be at Patrick Henry.

Along with St. Henry and Fort Recovery, three other Midwest Athletic Conference schools qualified for the postseason.

Coldwater will host Brookville, Marion Local will host West Liberty-Salem, and Minster will host Sidney Lehman Catholic.