Crestview High School will be performing the musical Mary Poppins on November 11-12.

This practically perfect musical features the stern Mr. Banks, who has a constant need for order, his wife Winifred, who just wants her family to be happy, their two children, who are in desperate need of a nanny, and the chimney sweep Bert, who certainly makes everything more fun.

Come along and watch as the incredible Mary Poppins appears, takes the children on magical adventures they’ll never forget, and impacts the lives of young and old.

Tickets for the heartfelt and entertaining show are $7 and will go on sale October 31 in the high school office. Do not miss out on a spoonful of fun!

Disney’s Mary Poppins is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.