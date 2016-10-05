DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered Tuesday as former Van Wert Solid Waste Management District director George Brake, who died tragically in a traffic accident last September, was recognized for his recycling leadership by the renaming of the county recycling center in his honor.

Those who attended included recycling officials from around the state, as well as a number of Van Wert County officials, friends, and family.

County Commissioner Stan Owens read a proclamation authorizing the change that also cited Brake’s efforts on behalf of recycling, as well as his faith and dedication to his family.

“George was responsible for setting up and starting our recycling center,” Owens read. “In fact, it was his passion, and he was a pioneer in the recycling field.”

The commissioner also talked about how hard Brake worked to further local recycling efforts.

“His work ethic was above and beyond what was asked of him, and he put his heart and soul into everything he did,” Owens noted, adding that Brake was also a compassionate manager when it came to his employees and the general public who used the local recycling center.

The former recycling director was also recognized for his mastery of the county’s recycling program — a program he was instrumental in creating, in part through his frugal budgeting and innovative grant writing skills.

“George’s knowledge of every process in recycling was what made him so valuable,” the commissioner noted.

Al Arnold, a longtime member of the board that oversees operation of the Van Wert Solid Waste Management District, talked about how state legislation was adopted in 1989 authorizing the creation of such districts.

“They were created because no one wanted a landfill in their backyard,” Arnold said frankly, but also noted the struggle the county went through, chiefly through the efforts of former county commissioner Dick Dunlap, to get recycling accepted in this conservative county where change is often feared.

“He had a vision and he stuck to it,” Arnold said of the late commissioner.

However, the program didn’t really get off the ground, he noted, until Brake was hired seven years later.

“Why is our district so strong? In 1995, we hired George Brake and the tables turned,” Arnold told those who attended Tuesday’s ceremony. “He had the passion, he had the personality, he had the character, he had the ability to talk (about recycling).”

“George could talk to people who hated recycling and not anger them, while he was getting those to recycle who loved recycling,” Arnold said

“He is the face of recycling in Van Wert County,” the SWMD board member said of Brake, adding that he and others “will struggle as hard as we can and work to keep (the recycling program) what it has been and what George created.”

Brake’s widow, the former Kathy Miller, who also attended the ceremony with several of the couple’s children, talked briefly about her husband.

“He was an awesome guy,” she said. “He was the same easy-going guy at home that he was at work.”

Brake’s youngest son, Johnathon, agreed.

“I want to reiterate: the same man you saw here (at the recycling center), the man that was always smiling, always loving, that was my dad,” he said. “That guy loved more than anyone I’ve ever met.”

Johnathon also got the biggest laugh of the ceremony when he looked out at the large number of people who attended and said: “My dad would never brag, and he never told me he was this popular.”

Kathy Brake also said that if her husband, who she added was not one to brag, were at the ceremony, he would note that it wasn’t just him, but the recycling center staff, SWMD board members, and the community that helped create the county recycling program.

In addition to a new sign proclaiming the Van Wert SWMD facility the “George E. Brake Recycling Center,” a plaque and memorial tree were purchased by the Organization of Solid Waste Districts in Ohio and placed in front of the center.