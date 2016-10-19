VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County fire chiefs gave out smoke detectors to 351 kindergarten students this year during Fire Prevention Week in nine different schools districts as part of the “No Child Sleeps Unprotected” program. The program is administered through the assistance of the Van Wert County Foundation. The National Fire Protection Association Fire Prevention theme this year was “Don’t Wait – Check the Date.”

No Child Sleeps Unprotected has been in existence the past three years, and in that time funds have been raised to distribute 4,452 smoke detectors to students in grades kindergarten through ninth grade. The program continues to be funded entirely through local donations.

“The program was initiated after our county saw an increase in fires that had fire injuries and, unfortunately, fire deaths in homes without working smoke detectors,” said Van Wert Fire Chief Jim Steele.

Each year there have been fire incidents where one of these detectors did alert a family to a fire in their home, which lead them to escape the structure and safely call the local fire department. Since the program’s inception there has not been a fire death in the county.

The smoke detectors have a 10-year battery life and are purchased through Van Wert Fire Equipment and the assistance of owner Jenni Bowen, who has been an ardent support of the program.

Students in Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Lincolnview, Parkway, Spencerville, St. Mary of the Assumption, Van Wert, and Wayne Trace schools that have students living in Van Wert County receive a smoke detector.

County fire chiefs that support the program are Chief Gary Kreischer of the Convoy Fire Department, Chief Craig King of the Middle Point Fire Department, Chief Brandon Bowen of the Ohio City Fire Department, Chief Jay Klopfenstein of the Scott Fire Department, Chief Dave Evans of Spencerville Fire Department, Chief Jim Steele of Van Wert Fire Department, Chief Mike Marchek of Wren Fire Department, EMS Chief Jackie Brandt of Wren Fire Department, and Chief D’wight Sheets of Willshire Fire Department.

The “No Child Sleeps Unprotected” program requires an income of approximately $5,000 a year to distribute smoke detectors to the kindergarten students in the county. Tax-deductible donations are always welcome and needed. Donations can be sent to the Van Wert County Foundation, c/o The County Smoke Detector Fund, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891, or through a local fire department.