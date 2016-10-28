Submitted information

On Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., the Van Wert County Council on Aging will honor Veterans Day with a presentation by Milo Wyandt, who traveled on United States Navy vessels in various places in the Mediterranean Sea and Europe during World War II.

Wyandt will share memories, along with personal photos and articles from the war. In addition, he just returned from Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight.

The public is invited to join the Council on Aging in honoring all veterans at this event. Those who would also like to enjoy a meal of lasagna soup, sausage slider, fruit, and a cookie can call the Council on Aging at 419.238.5011 by 3 p.m. Thursday, November 10, to reserve a seat. The cost of the meal is $2.50.

The meal is free to veterans and their spouses; the Council on Aging will pay for their meals in recognition of their service.